First death due to COVID-19 in Haryana, 67-year old man from Ambala dies

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:39 IST
Haryana recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 67-year-old man from Ambala, who as per doctors had multiple underlying health conditions, passed away at the PGIMER here, a senior health department official said on Thursday. "The man had multiple underlying health conditions including diabetes and associated kidney disease and a heart ailment. He had reported to Ambala civil hospital with acute respiratory distress and acute pneumonitis from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh," Chief Medical Officer, Ambala, Dr Kuldeep told PTI on the phone.

"He tested COVID-19 positive at PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) around midnight Thursday and passed away around the same time," he further said. According to the doctor, the patient had no contact history.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Haryana is 29..

