Thailand reports 104 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths

Thailand reported 104 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 1,875 cases, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said on Thursday. There were three new deaths in the country, bringing the total fatalities to 15 deaths, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

The three new deaths, all Thai men, included a 57-year old who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure. The second new fatality was a 77-year-old who had come into contact with an infected patient, and the third case was a 55-year-old driver at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.