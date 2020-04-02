Emirates to operate flights to repatriate visitors, ex-pats from April 6

Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to operate a number of outbound passenger flights starting April 6 to repatriate visitors and residents who wish to return to their home countries, the company's chairman said in a tweet on Thursday.

One of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, Emirates looks to resume flights gradually in line with the lifting of travel and operational restrictions, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

