Two coronavirus patients in Goa test negative after treatment

Two of the five coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Goa tested negative for the infection on Thursday, indicating that they were on the path of recovery, the state government said. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the latest test results showed that two patients were negative for the virus infection.

"We will repeat the test again tomorrow. If the tests are negative again then they would be shifted to quarantine facility under doctors' observation," he said. All the five patients are being treated at a specially designated COVID-19 hospital in South Goa district.

That the patients who had tested positive for the virus earlier have tested negative was an encouraging sign, the minister said, attributing it to "proper management of the treatment"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

