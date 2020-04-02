Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus compounds Lebanon's woes, many struggle for food

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:30 IST
Coronavirus compounds Lebanon's woes, many struggle for food

Battered by Lebanon's economic crisis, Hassan Zeitar was already struggling to keep his family fed when the coronavirus lockdown stripped him of the little money he made as a minibus driver. Now housebound in Beirut, Zeitar is racking up debt at a local grocery to provide rice and lentils for his four children.

"There are lots of things we don't bring home any more: meat, dairy, fruit," the 39-year-old said. "There are many like me in the neighbourhood, everyone is getting in debt, everyone is in a difficult situation, nobody is working." Zeitar once earned enough to support his parents. Now the future scares him. "I now worry more for my family about hunger than corona," he said.

A suffocating economic crisis has left Lebanon's poor with little or no means to cope with extra hardship. Two weeks into Lebanon's lockdown, there are growing signs of desperation. A taxi driver set his car on fire while at the wheel when he was fined for breaking rules. A homeless hairdresser has offered to sell his kidney. Protests have erupted in the northern city of Tripoli and the Bekaa Valley about mounting hardships.

Some six months before the virus outbreak, Lebanon's long-brewing economic problems came to a head as capital inflows slowed and big protests erupted against the ruling elite. The currency has sunk and unemployment and inflation have soared. The heavily-indebted state, which defaulted in March, is poorly placed to help the poor.

"People are getting really desperate," said Maya Terro, chief executive of FoodBlessed, which she co-founded to deliver food to the needy. "From 50 to 100 calls per day, we are now receiving calls in the thousands." In the last two weeks, FoodBlessed has doubled weekly distributions to 200 parcels, each with enough lentils, rice, oil, sugar and other staples for 150 meals.

ACCELERATING POVERTY "A lot of people before were ashamed to say they are poor or need food aid. But with corona, because a lot of people are feeling helpless, nobody is ashamed," she said. "We were contacted by a teacher who used to teach French. She said she never thought she would be asking for food assistance."

"Donations are scarce because a lot of individuals are starting their own initiatives." With a population of about 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, Lebanon had recorded 479 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the World Bank projected 40% of people would be in poverty by the end of 2020, a forecast Economy Minister Raoul Nehme believes is now outdated. "It will accelerate the trend. We might very well reach a peak higher than 40% before we go down," Nehme told Reuters.

"I am very concerned and unfortunately our means are very limited," he said, adding many people were only just getting by day to day before but have now lost even that daily income. The government will offer the poorest 400,000 Lebanese pounds, about $150 at the black market exchange rate.

It is also developing a $450 million programme with the World Bank to support the poor. This was due to be implemented in September but Nehme said it needed to be accelerated: "We have to move faster."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Norway's wealth fund lost $114 billion in Q1 as stocks crash

Norways 930 billion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, lost 1.17 trillion Norwegian crowns 114 billion in the first quarter as stock markets plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.The loss for the full quarter wa...

Kuwait c.bank stimulus will raise banks' lending by 5 bln dinars - banking association

A stimulus package announced by Kuwaits central bank will raise banks lending capacity by 5 billion dinars 16 billion to face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kuwait Banking Association said on Thursday.Earlier on Thursday, Kuwai...

Lisa Nandy in resilience plea as UK Labour leadership ballot closes

Indian-origin British MP Lisa Nandy, who made it to the final three-member shortlist in the leadership race to replace Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, made a plea for resilience as the postal ballot for the election closed on ...

Emirates to resume limited passenger flights

Emirates Airline said Thursday it is to resume a limited number of outbound passenger flights from April 6, less than two weeks after its coronavirus-enforced stoppage. Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to restart flying a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020