Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Cross to deliver supplies for COVID-19 patients in separatist eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:47 IST
Red Cross to deliver supplies for COVID-19 patients in separatist eastern Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICRC)

A planeload of medical supplies for COVID-19 patients and other relief goods has arrived in Ukraine to help people enduring a six-year-old conflict in the country's east, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday.

Eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists emerged in 2014, reported its first coronavirus infection on Tuesday and the ICRC said several more cases had been confirmed there since. The tension between the rebels and Ukrainian forces remains high and fighting flared in February despite peace talks in December.

The 14 metric tonnes of supplies will go to hospitals and detention centers and serve both sides of the front line in the region, known as the Donbas, where the situation could become "disastrous" given the state of the health system, the ICRC said. "This material will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Donbas, a region where people are struggling with the threat of the COVID-19 while already suffering from 6 years of conflict," the humanitarian agency said.

The aircraft, sent to Geneva by Ukrainian authorities, was loaded with the supplies on Wednesday night, following what ICRC spokesman Didier Revol said was an agreement between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and ICRC President Peter Maurer. It was a rare plane to take off from Geneva's Cointrin airport where flights have been grounded during the pandemic.

"It is very important that this kind of medical goods, humanitarian relief goods can still travel across borders because it is urgently needed in these places," Karl Reisacher, deputy head of ICRC air operations, said in Geneva as the plane was being loaded. The medical cargo, including 1 tonne of goods from the World Health Organization (WHO), arrived in Kyiv's Boryspil airport, Revol said.

Items such as disinfectant fluids, syringes or IV fluids can be used in the fight against COVID as well as supporting other procedures such as war surgery, he said. The conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014, and another Ukrainian soldier was killed and four others were injured in the flareup on Feb. 18, the country's military said. Both sides blamed the other for the fighting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys transports over 7,195 wagons of foodgrains, 64,567 wagons of coal in three days

Over the last three days, the Indian Railways has transported over 7,195 wagons of foodgrains, 64,567 wagons of coal, 3,314 wagons of steel and 3,838 wagons of petroleum products across the country as part of its efforts to ensure that esse...

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida: Police.

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida Police....

New e-NAM features allow farmers to trade from warehouse, collection centres

The government on Thursday launched new features in electronic agriculture market platform e-NAM, enabling direct trading from warehouses as well as collection centres of farmers producers organisations FPOs as part of its effort to deconge...

DRDO develops bio-suit to keep health personnel safe from COVID-19

Defense Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed a bio-suit to keep the medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating COVID-19 safe from the deadly virus. Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020