UK coronavirus death toll rises to 2,921, up 24% in a day

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 2,921, up 24% in a dayReuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:55 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose 24 percent to 2,921 as of April 1.
As of 0800 GMT on April 2, a total of 163,194 people had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said. "Of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died," the health ministry said.
The United Kingdom has one of the worst official death tolls in the world, after Italy, Spain, the United States, France, China and Iran. Worldwide, the coronavirus death toll is more than 47,000.
