Left Menu
Development News Edition

French firms seek to put nearly four million staff on furlough

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:23 IST
French firms seek to put nearly four million staff on furlough

French companies have asked to put nearly four million workers on state-subsidised furlough to cope with the collapse in business triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, the Labour Ministry said on Thursday. The government has seen requests skyrocket since it pledged in mid-March to reimburse companies 80% of net wages paid out to workers who are told not to come in or who have had their hours reduced.

More than 425,000 companies and association had put in requests as of Wednesday to use the scheme to furlough 3.9 million workers with over 2 million in the last week alone, the ministry said. "That means one out of five French workers in companies or associations are on partial unemployment," Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud told France Info radio.

After Germany weathered the 2008-2009 economic crisis better than many countries thanks to a similar furlough scheme, France rushed to roll out its own version last month and the government says it now has the most generous programme in Europe. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that the programme was likely to cost much more than the 8.5 billion euros ($9.24 billion) that had been initially budgeted.

However, he added that it was worth the cost because companies would able to recover more quickly once business came back than if they had laid off workers outright and had to rebuild their workforces. Economists say that the programme may mean help France avoid a sharp jump in unemployment, which stood at an 11-year low of 8.1% at the end of last year with 2.4 million people registered as jobless.

Nearly two thirds of the workers on furlough are at companies with less than 250 employees with many in retail, restaurant, hotel and construction sectors, the Labour Ministry said. Workers at companies with more than 1,000 employees made up only 5% of the total number of people on furlough.

($1 = 0.9202 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan "committed to SAARC process", again proposes to host health ministers' meet

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed the coronavirus outbreak in the region with SAARC Secretary General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon and expressed willingness to host health ministers meeting to tackle the health e...

Positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 309, second highest in country

As many as 75 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and the total count rose to 309, a senior official said and the tally is the second highest in the country. Of the 75 cases reported today, 74 were returnee...

Army unit evacuates critically ill pregnant woman from snow-choked Gurez Valley in J-K

Racing against time, an Army brigade utilised a small window of clear weather in the snow-choked Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to airlift a critically ill pregnant woman to a hospital here by activating a helipad near the Line of Contro...

PM Modi, German Chancellor Merkel exchange views on lack of medicines to deal with COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday exchanged views on the low availability of medicines and medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic as they agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020