French army reports four soldiers positive for coronavirus in West Africa

French army reports four soldiers positive for coronavirus in West AfricaReuters | Paris | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:32 IST
Four soldiers in West Africa have tested positive for coronavirus, French army said on Thursday.
The army also said that three of the infected soldiers have been repatriated to France.
