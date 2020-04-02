Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa - sources

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:57 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa - sources

Germany is in talks to provide Lufthansa with billions of euros in state aid and could take a stake in the airline, which has grounded 95% of its fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic, people close to the matter said. The government and airline are discussing loans as well as a possible equity investment as Lufthansa grapples to cope with Berlin's order to all but halt its operations, the people said.

"We are in close contact with the federal government to secure our liquidity", a Lufthansa spokesman said, but declined to comment on the details. Lufthansa is working with banks including Deutsche Bank in its talks with the German government and state bank KfW, the people said. Goldman Sachs had been expected to secure a leading role, but it remained unclear whether the U.S. bank has been mandated, they added.

The Economy Ministry, KfW, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Last week, Lufthansa said it had not yet applied for state aid but was in talks with lenders and authorities about what kind of help would be possible if needed.

Lufthansa, like other German companies, could seek a loan 80% guaranteed by state bank KfW and 20% backed by commercial banks, while an equity contribution - possibly in the form of non-voting capital - is also an option. "The forecast for Lufthansa as a going concern is strong, so the likelihood of Lufthansa getting bridge loans from its banks and KfW is very high", a person close to the matter said.

Competitor American Airlines intends to apply for up to $12 billion in U.S. government aid, executives said in a memo to employees on Monday. Lufthansa may need state support of a similar magnitude, an industry banker said.

The coronavirus crisis has cut Lufthansa's sales from passenger flights to almost zero, but shorter working hours as well as lower fees for airports and air traffic control have brought down costs. On Thursday, Lufthansa said that it would cancel all flights -- except those to return stranded tourists -- until May 3.

The head of the International Air Transport Association said that the industry is going through the biggest crisis that it has ever faced. In one of the most dramatic moves yet, British Airways is in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday. Lufthansa has applied for short-time work for around 87,000 crew and ground staff at its core brand until the end of August.

Short-time work is a form of state aid that allows employers to switch staff onto reduced working hours during an economic downturn to keep them on the payroll. It has been widely used by German industry, including its car sector. With planes unable to fly because of travel restrictions, compounded by a plunge in demand over fears of contagion, many airlines worldwide have said they need government support to survive.

Last week, airlines urged governments to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry, as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the health crisis to more than $250 billion. Germany stands ready to take over Condor as a deal for the airline to be bought by Polish rival LOT is likely to collapse in the industry turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis, people close to the matter have told Reuters.

In the United States, the treasury is preparing to provide up to $25 billion in direct grants to the airline industry. Last week, investors led by Singapore state investor Temasek put together a $13 billion funding package for Singapore Airlines in the single biggest rescue so far for an airline hit by the coronavirus pandemic. (Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer in Berlin and Patricia Uhlig in Frankfurt; Editing by Michelle Martin, Mark Potter and Carmel Crimmins)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Oil soars over 20% after Trump claims Saudis and Russians to cut output

Oil prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of oil producers to deal...

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal: health official.

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal health official....

Nizamuddin-like event near Mumbai was averted in March: Govt

Thanks to the alertness shown by Maharashtras home department, a congregation similar to the one held in Delhis Nizamuddin area, now linked to COVID-19 spread, was averted near here following withdrawal of permission, minister Anil Deshmukh...

Docs' body flays move to transfer COVID-19 patients from Chandigarh hospitals to PGIMER

A doctors body at the Chandigarhs PGIMER has criticised the UT administrations decision of shifting all coronavirus patients from various government facilities to the institute, saying such a move is fraught with risk. The Association of Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020