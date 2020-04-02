Left Menu
MP's COVID-19 tally tops 100; elderly woman among two dead

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:07 IST
With 21 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus positive patients in Madhya Pradesh shot up to 107 on Thursday, while the death roll rose to eight with the addition of two more fatalities, said a senior health department officer. Indore, the industrial and commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh, is the worst-affected city by coronavirus in the state, accounting for most of the positive cases and deaths.

"As on April 2, the total number of positive coronavirus cases stood at 107. Eight of these people, who were undergoing treatment, have passed away. "Two elderly people, who were having other health problems also, died due to coronavirus today morning (in Indore), said Principal Secretary (Health) Pallavi Jain Govil in a video statement on Thursday evening.

One of the deceased was a 65-year-old woman. On Wednesday evening, Govil had given information about 86 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths. Since then, 21 fresh cases have been reported.

On Thursday, Govil said, One of the patients is serious and doctors are monitoring his condition. Health condition of 30 other patients has improved. "We will be in a position to discharge them in a couple of days if their second test is found negative." Out of the total 107 coronavirus cases, 82 have been reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, six from Ujjain, four from Bhopal, two each from Morena, Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone, another health department official aid.

Indore, the industrial and commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh, is the worst-affected by coronavirus in the state. Among the eight fatalities, five have been reported from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone, the official added.

