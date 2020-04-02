Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000

Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:02 IST
Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Reported cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus were approaching 1 million with the most cases in the United States, followed by Italy and Spain.
