Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000

Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Reported cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus were approaching 1 million with the most cases in the United States, followed by Italy and Spain.

