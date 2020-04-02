Britain to target 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by month-end

Britain is aiming for 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by the end of April, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, an increase of around tenfold from current levels.

"I am now setting the goal of 100,000 tests per day by the end of this month. That is the goal and I am determined that we will get there," Hancock said at a news conference.

