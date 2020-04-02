Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latin America adjusts to home schooling as coronavirus halts class

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:45 IST
Latin America adjusts to home schooling as coronavirus halts class

Vanesa Jaimes studied to become an administrative worker in Venezuela's health care system, but these days she could be more accurately described as a teacher - to her four kids.

Since the country went into quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Jaimes has spent her days juggling competing demands for internet access and monitoring homework. Helping her 8-year-old son Gabriel with math required her to re-learn long division because, like many adults, she hasn't done it in years. Gabriel and his siblings are joined by an estimated 95% of Latin America's children whose school has been canceled due to the outbreak, according to the United Nations children's agency Unicef.

That is particularly worrisome for Latin America, where educational inequalities can be stark and access to reliable internet patchy. "I have internet that's not very good, when it doesn't work I use the data on my phone," said Jaimes, 33, in a living room cramped with furniture and computers that Gabriel and his brother Mateo also use for soccer practice in the afternoons.

The school cancellations are an unprecedented interruption in education for Latin America, Unicef said this month, threatening to fuel drop-out rates and worsen inequalities between poor kids and their wealthier counterparts. Denisse Gelber, a researcher with Chile's Center for Educational Justice, said it was unfeasible for parents, some of whom continue doing manual jobs outside the home, to continue supporting their children's education.

"Schools are central in most societies because they attempt to rebalance inequalities of where people come from," she said. "Unfortunately there are some families who are at a real disadvantage." In Chile, where violent street protests broke out last year over long-running and deep-seated inequality, teachers, academics and actors in an open letter last week called on television stations to run educational programming to avoid worsening "gross inequality."

Communist-run Cuba is already doing that. This week, it started dedicating two of its eight television channels to part-time teleclasses for schoolchildren from ages 5 to 18, a mechanism it has used at times since Fidel Castro's 1959 leftist revolution. Zebrezeit Barrera, 37, an engineer in Havana, said the teleclasses help her six-year daughter study mathematics, Spanish and nature three times a week.

"The explanation is for everyone, the kids and their families," she said. The reliance on internet to keep education going is also driving inequality between urban schools and their typically poorer counterparts in rural areas with less infrastructure.

Martha Gracia, who teaches information technology at a school in the small Colombian town of Arbelaez, said teachers are sending homework exercises to students by WhatsApp, even though only around 30% of them have access to the application. The rest will have to rely on their parents collecting paper copies of the instructions from a local coordinator.

"The majority of the students are from rural areas and don't have resources or computers at home," said Gracia. In the remote community of Palo Mocho in southern Venezuela, where internet and cell signal are sparse, education has returned to rudimentary roots.

Teachers post a sign at the local store asking parents to visit the school so that they can copy homework assignments written out on a sheet of paper taped to a chain-link fence. "It's not easy to keep classes going," said Ariannys Rengel, 32, a school director who has been visiting local families, at times walking up to an hour to reach their homes.

"The government talks about technological advances, but out here there's no television, no radio, and no smartphones." (Additional reporting by Aislinn Laing in Santiago, Oliver Griffin in Bogota, Nelson Acosta in Havana, and Maria de los Angeles Ramirez in Palo Mocho, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland must cut coronavirus case growth rate to 5%, PM says

The progress Ireland has made to lower the daily rate of increase in coronavirus cases to 10 is definitely not enough and needs to be reduced to 5 to control the spread of the illness, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.Ireland re...

Global coronavirus death toll tops 50,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 50,000 people worldwide with nearly three-quarters of the deaths in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1750 GMT Thursday using official figures. A total of 51,364 deaths have been recorded acr...

Under pressure, UK government promises 100,000 daily coronavirus tests

Britains health minister promised a tenfold increase in the number of daily tests for coronavirus by the end of the month after the government faced criticism for failing to roll out mass checks for health workers and the public. Appearing ...

Oil soars after Trump says Saudis and Russians to cut output

Crude prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of producers to deal w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020