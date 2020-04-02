3 more test positive for COVID-19, number rises to 10

Three more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 10 in the state

Two coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged from a hospital in the state so far, it said.

