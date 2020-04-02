3 more test positive for COVID-19, number rises to 10

3 more test positive for COVID-19, number rises to 10PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:40 IST
Three more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 10 in the state
Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 and the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 10, a health bulletin from the Directorate General of Health said here tonight
Two coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged from a hospital in the state so far, it said.
