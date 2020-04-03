Left Menu
Development News Edition

At Brazil's biggest cemetery, grave diggers take own measure of coronavirus toll

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-04-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 03:11 IST
At Brazil's biggest cemetery, grave diggers take own measure of coronavirus toll

As Oswaldo dos Santos watched several men in protective suits dig a hasty grave for his 36-year-old son, his grief was mixed with fear: What if he had the coronavirus? What if they all did?

Dos Santos lived with his son until Sunday when he was suddenly hospitalized with severe respiratory problems. Like so many now filling the graves in Brazil's biggest cemetery, the son died before getting the results of a coronavirus test. "I think he had the disease," Dos Santos told Reuters from among more than 1.5 million graves in Vila Formosa, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, where freshly dug rows are filled with the bodies of those infected - knowingly or not - by the virus.

The burial took 10 minutes, under new guidelines to limit crowds and contagion. The gravediggers of Vila Formosa are working at a grueling pace, as their load has doubled to almost 60 burials per day. Workers are convinced the coronavirus is quietly killing far more than official statistics show.

"That row of graves was meant to last three months, but it only lasted one," one worker said, pointing at a section covered in freshly topped soil. Five grave diggers told Reuters that the number of burials has swelled with the ranks of those who died before getting the results for coronavirus tests. Those cases are not immediately counted in Brazil's official statistics, which on Thursday rose to almost 300 dead and 7,910 confirmed cases, by far the most in Latin America.

"The numbers in the newspapers are very wrong," said one grave digger. "The real number is twice as high, maybe triple." Brazil's health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, acknowledged on Wednesday that coronavirus cases are likely underreported due to delays in testing.

Sao Paulo's city's funeral services agency, which oversees the Vila Formosa cemetery, did not respond to a request for comment and did not respond to questions about the number of burials. Staff at the cemetery asked not to be named for fear of reprisal but showed death certificates that identify some dead as potentially having had the coronavirus. Bodies of those with unconfirmed coronavirus are treated the same way as those with confirmed diagnoses. The bodies are wrapped in plastic. The grave diggers wear protective gear. There is no formal ceremony.

Cremation is uncommon in Brazil, where Catholic traditions run deep. The city of Sao Paulo operates 22 cemeteries but just one public crematory. Small crowds were still gathering around Vila Formosa on Thursday, with many wondering aloud if their loved ones had died of the coronavirus or had spread the disease to them.

At one point, there were six burials happening at the same time, all along a short row of new graves. "Crowds are a problem," said Joao Batista Gomes, a union leader at the cemetery. "That's why our union is advocating for the cancellation of all funerals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reels at center of pandemic as home-bound Americans feel economic pain

New York City hospitals and morgues bent under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, struggling to treat or bury casualties, as the states governor offered a grim prediction that the rest of the country would soon face the sam...

Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential U.S. employees across the company on April 19, a response to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down or disrupted its media and theme park businesses.Disney...

Judge rejects delay of Wisconsin's presidential primary despite coronavirus fears

A federal judge refused on Thursday to postpone next weeks U.S. presidential primary in Wisconsin, but extended the time for absentee voting amid widespread worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Willi...

U.S. Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. The remov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020