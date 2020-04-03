Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia closes internal borders as unsourced coronavirus cases rise

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 07:45 IST
Australia closes internal borders as unsourced coronavirus cases rise

Australian authorities expressed concern on Friday about a rise in the number of coronavirus cases without a known source, even as the country's rate of new infections dropped sharply and internal border controls were tightened. Several states in Australia are placing checkpoints at their borders to prevent all but essential travel from neighbouring territories, the first time such drastic measures have been taken since the Spanish flu epidemic 100 years ago.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 now exceed 5,200 nationally, with daily increases in new cases falling to single digits over the past several days from between 25% and 30% two weeks ago. There have been 26 deaths. Imported cases, via returning overseas travellers, still account for the majority of the infections in Australia, but there are a rising number of "local transmission" cases where a source could not be determined.

"If we can't identify the source it means we can't deal with the spread - that is something we're worried about," said New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian. NSW, the country's most populous state, accounts for just under half of the nation's confirmed cases. It reported 91 new cases overnight, the first time the number of new daily cases in the state has been below 100 since mid-March.

NSW has been one of several states to give police the power to impose hefty fines and potential prison terms on anybody found breaching strict social distancing rules, including restrictions on leaving home and reducing public gatherings to just two people. Neighbouring Queensland state erected water barriers and road checkpoints on Friday, with other states taking similar measures.

Tasmania, an island state off the mainland's southeast coast, is all but isolated, while the iron ore-rich state of Western Australia is enforcing a "hard border close" from Sunday night. Western Australian authorities are also restricting access to and from the northern Kimberley region, an area with a large and often remote indigenous population where services are limited and health metrics generally trail the rest of the country.

As a popular Pacific port destination, Australia is among numerous countries around the world negotiating arrangements with cruise ships unable to find a destination. The issue has been a source of public angst in Australia after hundreds of infections were traced to cruise ship passengers and returning travellers.

NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller said on Friday that five Royal Caribbean ships off the country's east coast will depart for their port of origin after refuelling and restocking on the weekend. On Australia's western coast, state authorities are in a stand-off with a German cruise ship docked in Fremantle which is refusing to leave.

Two cruise ships in Florida with coronavirus patients aboard will dock at a port near Fort Lauderdale, resolving a days-long impasse that drew the attention of President Donald Trump. There are about 130 Australians on the two Holland America vessels who will fly home promptly, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday.

($1 = 1.6507 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's Dung Quat oil refinery cuts output on virus-hit demand

Vietnams Dung Quat oil refinery plans to cut output because of weaker domestic fuel demand caused by the coronavirus oubreak, the facilitys operator said on Friday.Domestic demand for refined fuels has fallen 30 to 40 since February, Binh S...

Report: NFL zeros in on draft structure

As the NFL maintains its plan to hold the draft April 23-25, the originally scheduled dates, the league reportedly issued a memo Thursday outlining two options it is considering as to how teams would participate in the event. According to a...

7 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count rises to 140

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 140. Five of these seven cases were close contacts of the coronavirus positive patients who had attended Tablighi Jamaa...

COVID-19 : Kolkata cops sing 'We shall overcome' to instil confidence, cheer people

Cops here took to streets signing We shall overcome to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them. Through their performance cops of Gariahat Police Station urged people to stay at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020