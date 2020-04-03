Left Menu
Singapore reports fifth person has died from coronavirus

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:38 IST
Singapore reported another coronavirus-related death on Friday, raising the city-state's total fatalities from the disease to five.

The latest death was of an 86-year-old female Singapore citizen, the health ministry said in a statement.

The country has reported 1,049 coronavirus cases in total.

