Singapore reports fifth person has died from coronavirus
Singapore reported another coronavirus-related death on Friday, raising the city-state's total fatalities from the disease to five.
The latest death was of an 86-year-old female Singapore citizen, the health ministry said in a statement.
The country has reported 1,049 coronavirus cases in total.
