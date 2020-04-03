Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution test positive for COVID-19
Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:31 IST
Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. The duo have contact history with the doctor who tested positive.
Delhi State Cancer Institution was shut down for a day after a doctor working at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. "The doctor visited her brother's house recently, who had returned from the United Kingdom a few days back. Hospital has been shut and it is being disinfected," Jain had told ANI.
The state Health Minister added that people who came in the doctor's contact will be isolated. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
