Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:51 IST
Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mexico's Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities.

The brewer said in a statement that the suspension will go into place from Sunday. "If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer," the statement said.

Grupo Modelo operates 11 breweries in Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-Russian coach diagnosed with coronavirus after Olympic qualifiers

A Russian national boxing team coach has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home from Olympic qualifiers cut short in London last month. Anton Kadushin, who works with Gleb Bakshi, the 2019 world champion in the middleweigh...

Meghalaya govt sanctions Rs 26.38cr to procure foodgrains

The Meghalaya government has sanctioned Rs 26.38 crore for procuring 1.17 lakh quintals of foodgrains to address shortage issues in the market during the ongoing lockdown, a state minister said. Food and Civil Supplies minister James P K Sa...

China, Hong Kong stocks slip as global coronavirus cases surpass one million

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, as coronavirus worries continued to pressure the markets with infections surpassing one million globally. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.33 at 2,771.34 points. Chinas...

Investors look to China for a glimpse of life after coronavirus

Chinas recovery from the coronavirus outbreak may hold investable lessons for the rest of the globe, according to fund managers who are closely watching - and have begun cautiously buying - in the worlds second-biggest economy. With the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020