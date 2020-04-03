Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia closes internal borders to capitalise on fall in new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:38 IST
Australia closes internal borders to capitalise on fall in new coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australian officials closed internal borders on Friday and warned people to stay home over the upcoming Easter holiday as the country seeks to capitalize on a further fall in the rate of new coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was shifting to a "suppression" phase in its fight against the highly contagious illness, but stressed that people had to continue to follow orders restricting socializing in public. "We must continue to do this. Doesn't matter what the temperature is," Morrison said in a televised media conference. "If it's a warm day, don't go on masses down to the beach. A simple instruction that all Australians expect other Australians to abide by."

Chief Health Officer Brendan Murphy said the daily increase in new infections had fallen to about 5% from between 25% and 30% two weeks ago. Australia has now reported around 5,200 cases and 28 deaths. However, Murphy and state leaders cautioned that while imported cases, via returning overseas travelers, still accounted for the majority of the infections in Australia, there was a rising number of "local transmission" cases where a source could not be determined.

"If we can't identify the source it means we can't deal with the spread - that is something we're worried about," said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state. Several states in Australia were placing checkpoints at their borders to prevent all but essential travel from neighboring territories, the first time such drastic measures have been taken since the Spanish flu epidemic 100 years ago.

Queensland state erected water barriers and road checkpoints along its border with NSW on Friday. The island state of Tasmania has already isolated itself, while the iron ore-rich state of Western Australia is enforcing a "hard border close" from Sunday night. Western Australian authorities were also restricting access to the northern Kimberley region, a remote area with a large indigenous population that has been deemed at high risk because existing health standards fall below the rest of the country.

Several states have given police the power to impose hefty fines and potential prison terms on anybody found breaching strict social distancing rules, including restrictions on leaving home and reducing public gatherings to just two people. While Morrison told people not to travel over the Easter break, he loosened restrictions that had previously forced places of worship to shut down. Under the new rules, churches and other religious centers will be allowed to open to enable leaders and support staff to officiate online services for the wider congregation.

CRUISE SHIPS As a popular Pacific port destination, Australia is among numerous countries around the world negotiating arrangements with cruise ships unable to find somewhere to dock.

The issue has been a source of public angst in Australia after hundreds of infections were traced to cruise ship passengers and returning travelers. NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller said on Friday that five Royal Caribbean ships off the country's east coast will depart for their port of origin after refueling and restocking on the weekend.

On Australia's western coast, state authorities are in a stand-off with a German cruise ship docked in Fremantle which is refusing to leave. Two cruise ships in Florida with coronavirus patients aboard will dock at a port near Fort Lauderdale, resolving a days-long impasse that drew the attention of President Donald Trump.

There are about 130 Australians on the two Holland America vessels who will fly home promptly, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday. ($1 = 1.6507 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

LPGA boss Whan says three scenarios in works for return

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan says he is working on three scenarios for a possible return to competition, knowing any firm timetable depends on global success in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Whan, in comments to the No Laying Up podcast...

PM discusses COVID-19 lockdown with cricket icons, top Olympic sport athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Indias top athletes, including cricket stars such as current captain Virat Kohli, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, amid a national lockdown to combat the rapi...

Hungary to unveil pandemic fund on Saturday, detailed plans on Tuesday -PM

Hungary will introduce a new pandemic fund on Saturday and work out the details of the countrys biggest economic stimulus package by Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, adding that the plans focus primarily on e...

COVID-19: PM holds meeting with 40 elite sportspersons including Virat, Sachin, Sourav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting via video conference with 40 elite sportspersons of the country including Indian captain Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom on the ongoing situation in the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020