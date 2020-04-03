Polish govt will not go to Russia to commemorate plane crash on Apr 10

Poland's top officials will not go to Smolensk in Russia on April 10 to commemorate the anniversary of the plane crash that killed 96 people including Polish president 10 years ago, Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Friday.

"Last night the decision to postpone the date of the visit was taken," Dworczyk was quoted as saying in public television broadcaster TVP Info by private radio Zet.

