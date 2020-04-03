Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Coronavirus cases pass the million mark

There are now over a million cases of coronavirus, and more than 53,000 deaths as of 0200 GMT on Friday, according to a Reuters tally. It took 76 days from Jan. 10 for the first 500,000 cases of coronavirus to be reported. That figure doubled in the next 8 days.

Infections in the United States total 240,000, Europe accounts for more than half of cases, East Asia has almost 100,000 and the Middle East has reported over 80,000. France alone reported more than 1,300 deaths in the last day, when it began including previously unreported fatalities from nursing homes, bringing its total toll to nearly 5,400.

Spain's reported death toll surpassed 10,000 on Thursday, while Italy's reached 13,000. Despite that, cases dropped in both countries from the day earlier, and are showing early signs of stabilising. Iran, which has reported the largest outbreak outside of Europe, China and the United States, has also reported a declining number of new cases for the past four days.

Around 20% of all cases globally have reportedly recovered, including 93.8% of cases in China, which experienced the disease's peak around mid-February. (For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

Carbon emissions drop the most since WW2. Will it last? Carbon dioxide emissions could fall by the largest amount since World War Two this year as the coronavirus outbreak brings economies to a virtual standstill, according to Rob Jackson, the chair of the Global Carbon Project, a network of scientists providing benchmark emissions data.

Experts warn that without structural change, the emissions declines caused by coronavirus could be short-lived and have little impact on the concentrations of carbon dioxide that have accumulated in the atmosphere over decades. U.S. Navy relieves captain of his command over letter

The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved Captain Brett Crozier of his command of the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier after he wrote a scathing letter, which leaked to the public, asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. The move could have a chilling effect on others in the Navy looking to speak up about issues they are facing at a time when the Pentagon is withholding some of the more detailed data about coronavirus infections for fear of undermining the perception of U.S. military readiness for a crisis or conflict.

Indonesia deaths highest in Asia outside China Indonesia's coronavirus death toll rose to 170 on Thursday as the world's fourth-most populous nation passed South Korea as the country with the highest number of recorded fatalities in Asia after China.

Some medical experts and officials have expressed alarm that President Joko Widodo's government has been slow to curb the spread of the virus. 'Less arrogant and more welcoming'

Football will be more inclusive, social and supportive post-coronavirus, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino pledged in an interview with Italian news agency ANSA on Thursday. Last week, Infantino told Gazzetta dello Sport that it was the right time to take a step back and reform a sport where fixture lists have become overloaded and financial resources increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few elite clubs.

"We will be better, more human and more attentive to true values," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

