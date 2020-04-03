China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing

China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to BeijingReuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:27 IST
China's foreign ministry is advising foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing, after the country temporarily banned most foreigners from entering to prevent a resurgence of a coronavirus epidemic, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that the ministry was aware of confirmed coronavirus cases among foreign diplomats in China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hua Chunying
- Beijing