Norway's unemployment soars to record 14.7% of work force

Norway's unemployment soars to record 14.7% of work forceReuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:44 IST
Norway's rate of unemployment rose sixfold in March to 14.7%, the Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) said on Friday, the highest level on record as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
As many as 10.7% were fully unemployed, while the remaining 3% were registered as partially unemployed, NAV added.
The Norwegian government three weeks ago announced emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, including schools and kindergartens, sending the economy into a tailspin and triggering hundreds of thousands of layoffs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway