Singapore to shut schools, workplaces in new coronavirus measures

Singapore will close most of its workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, and will shut schools, its prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday, as part of tighter measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He said people should avoid socialising with others beyond their own households and go out only to do essential things, such as buy food at markets.

