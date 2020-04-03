France to re-format 2020 high-school 'Bac' exam on coronavirus concerns

France will change the format of this year's high-school 'Bac' exam as a result of concerns over the coronavirus, said the country's Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer on Friday.

Blanquer said in a televised address that the traditional exam would be replaced by other means such as regular progress checks in areas such as coursework and homework, and that France would ramp up classes in June to make up for lost time.

French schools and universities have been shut since early March. Blanquer added that a return of pupils to schools in early May was just a "hypothesis" for now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.