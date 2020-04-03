Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in Haryana

Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Friday. Out of the eight new cases, five are from Gurugram while the rest are from Nuh.

The Haryana State Department said that these eight new cases take the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 43, including 13 cured or discharged cases.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 1,860 active cases. Till now, 156 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 56 deaths have taken place, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

