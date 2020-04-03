ADB approves $200k in medical aid to help Kyrgyz Republic fight against COVID-19

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and Kyrgyz Republic's President Sooronbai Zheenbekov today discussed how ADB can scale up its support for the government's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr. Asakawa commended Mr. Zheenbekov for the government's fiscal measures, including cash transfers for low-income groups, and the timely policy measures from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic that increase access to credit resources to maintain liquidity in the private sector.

"ADB recognizes that the coronavirus pandemic is a significant threat to lives, livelihoods, and the entire economy of the Kyrgyz Republic," said Mr. Asakawa. "We are firmly committed to helping the Kyrgyz Republic at this challenging time and will do everything possible to help the government and businesses overcome the social and economic impacts of this pandemic."

ADB has approved $200,000 in emergency medical assistance to help the Kyrgyz Republic procure medical supplies and equipment. ADB is undertaking a joint study with the United Nations Development Programme on the impact of COVID-19 on poor and vulnerable communities. In addition, ADB will make further grants and loans available to fill the financing gap, strengthen the Kyrgyz Republic's health care system, and improve its capacity to respond to the pandemic.

Mr. Zheenbekov expressed his appreciation for ADB's continued partnership and support.

On 18 March, ADB announced an initial package of approximately $6.5 billion to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic, as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. ADB stands ready to provide further financial assistance and policy advice whenever the situation warrants. Visit ADB's website to learn more about our ongoing response.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.