Administration quarantines 24 Tablighi Jamaat returnees & their family members

The Capital Complex administration has quarantined 24 persons, who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, after a returnee of the Tablighi Jamaat event tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Friday. The 24 persons and their family members have been quarantined, Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom said.

A red alert has been sounded across the state after a person, a resident of Medo village in Lohit district, who had attended the Jamaat event tested COVID-19 positive. However, six others of nearby Namsai district were found negative. Dulom said that efforts are on to trace more people who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin and they would also be put on quarantine.

The state government had so far collected 80 samples from the state and sent them to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Dibrugarh in Assam for coronavirus test. Sixty-one of the 80 samples were found negative, while one tested positive and results of 18 more are awaited, Health department sources said.

As of now, over a hundred people are staying in quarantine facilities, while 85 have completed the 14-day quarantine period. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang said Assam government has given its consent to treat critical patients from the eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh at Assam Medical College (AMC) at Dibrugarh.

"The matter of treating serious cases of COVID-19 from the state in Dibrugarh or Guwahati was discussed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu with his Assam counterpart. The hospital of our neighbouring state will, however, only look after the serious cases, not the normal cases," Libang said here on Friday..

