Russian PM says coronavirus situation could become "worst case scenario"

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday said the coronavirus situation in Russia could yet develop into a worst case scenario, and that the epidemic has not peaked there yet.

"It is clear that the peak of infections has not yet passed, and we can't rule out the situation developing into the most difficult scenario," said Mishustin.

