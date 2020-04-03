Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPERT VIEWS-Not 'business as usual': How can social entrepreneurs fight coronavirus?

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:02 IST
EXPERT VIEWS-Not 'business as usual': How can social entrepreneurs fight coronavirus?

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, April 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As leaders who aim to solve a diverse range of problems, from poverty to pollution, social entreprenerus are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and help in a time of crisis.

But as the coronavirus spreads rapidly around the world, prompting governments to take huge measures to protect public health and their economies, what sort of a role can social entrepreneurs play? We asked experts attending the Skoll World Forum - that was held virtually this week - how social entrepreneurs can help in the battle against COVID-19.

MICHELLE AREVALO-CARPENTER, CEO AND CO-FOUNDER OF IMPAQTO IN ECUADOR "The global pandemic will put purpose-driven businesses to the test: will they abandon their impact during hard times or will they double-down and become examples of resilience?

In times of deep crisis comes deep reconsideration about the way we as a society conduct business, so I am placing my bets on the second option: as social businesses, I trust we will show the world that doing well by doing good is the only way forward." LAURA WEIDMAN POWERS, HEAD OF IMPACT AT ECHOING GREEN IN THE UNITED STATES "Social entrepreneurs who are proximate to the communities they support have long worked to build a more equitable and inclusive world, making them well-positioned to react nimbly in support of communities marginalized by failing systems throughout this pandemic.

Greatly resourcing these leaders is critical to their impact mid-crisis, but it is just as important that this support continues post-pandemic to provide them the runway to rebuild and re-imagine our collective futures." EMILY BANCROFT, PRESIDENT OF VILLAGEREACH IN THE UNITED STATES "Social entrepreneurs are a vital link between coordinated, country-level responses and those looking for active ways to help respond.

This moment of urgency is forcing new levels of trust and collaboration that will hopefully last. We can't afford to snap back into business as usual." SASKIA BRUYSTEN, CEO OF YUNUS SOCIAL BUSINESS "It's amazing to see many of our social entrepreneurs adapting their business models - like craft company RangSutra in India now producing masks instead of clothing and fabrics.

But as an impact investing community we need to come together to ensure these companies receive short-term liquidity and payroll relief to survive this crisis." DON GIPS, CEO OF SKOLL FOUNDATION IN THE UNITED STATES

"Social entrepreneurs are already pivoting to more virtual models, embracing remote learning, combating misinformation, providing mental health support, and supporting critical supply chains. Many are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19 by partnering with government in different ways."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

RBI announces 3rd targeted LTRO for Rs 25,000 cr

To ensure adequate liquidity in the system, especially in the corporate bond market, the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday announced the third targeted long-term repo operation TLTRO on April 7 for Rs 25,000 crore. The central bank announ...

AITUC asks govt to curb hoarding of essential items

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Friday urged the government to take immediate steps to control hoarding of food and other essential items during the lockdownThe country is under a three-week lockdown till April 14 to contain the...

Ten more persons test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, number of patients in state rises to 129: officials.

Ten more persons test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradeshs Morena district, number of patients in state rises to 129 officials....

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 484, cases jump by more than 1,000

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 484, the countrys public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 432 people on Thursday.The number of people who have tested positive for infections also increased to 19,303 from 18,267 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020