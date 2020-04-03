Left Menu
Development News Edition

Santander boosts lending capacity to 90 bln euros after cancelling dividends

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:29 IST
Santander boosts lending capacity to 90 bln euros after cancelling dividends
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Santander has boosted its lending capacity to 90 billion euros ($97.3 billion) to support households in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak after canceling its final 2019 dividend and its remuneration policy for 2020, chairman Ana Botin told investors on Friday. The European Central Bank had already told lenders to skip dividend payments and share buybacks until October at the earliest and use profits to support an economy hamstrung by restrictions on movement implemented to stop the spread of the virus.

"Today more than ever it is imperative to follow the supervisor's recommendation," Botin told investors at a remotely held annual shareholders' meeting. The lender said on Thursday it would cancel the final 0.13 euros per share dividend against its 2019 earnings to boost capital defenses, with Biotin saying on Friday this would save the euro zone's biggest lender in terms of market value 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

Biotin said that the bank would hold another annual general meeting in October at which "a payment to shareholders might be considered". However, Santander would wait until there was more visibility on the coronavirus crisis and its own 2020 financial results were known before proposing any dividends. Banks must set aside capital to offset lending risk, with an increase in funds allowing them to increase lending by multiples of that amount.

Even with a broad lockdown in place since March 14, Spain has registered an increase in coronavirus cases to more than 117,000. The death toll reached almost 11,000 on Friday.

"MARGINAL IMPACT" IN Q1, MATERIAL IN WORSE SCENARIO

Biotin said she expected the bank's 2020 first-quarter underlying earnings to be in line with the first quarter of 2019, with a "very marginal impact from the coronavirus crisis on business results in the first 3 months of the year." However, the bank's chief executive officer Jose Antonio Alvarez said Santander was considering two scenarios - one where the crisis was over relatively quickly and one where it lasted longer with a material impact on the lender that would probably stretch into next year.

"Considering the current uncertainty and the low visibility over the short-term evolution of the economy, we will reassess our medium-term goals once the situation stabilizes," Botin said. She called for European authorities to show solidarity and said it was "now time for Europe to rise to the occasion and lead a faster and more coordinated response" to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Without solidarity, there is no union," she said. On Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the EU's bailout fund, should be made available as a source of financing to countries with only minimal conditions attached and without stigma for using it.

Last week, EU leaders gave finance ministers until April 9 to come up with ideas on how to finance the recovery after Germany and the Netherlands shot down a call from France, Italy, Spain, and six other countries for a common debt instrument issued by a European institution. ($1 = 0.9258 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Relief to NDTV, SC quashes I-T notice

In a relief to NDTV Ltd, the Supreme Court Friday quashed the notice of the Income Tax department seeking to re-assess the income of the media house for financial year 2007-08. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta set aside ...

Lt Gen Cariappa takes over as GOC of 1 Corps

Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa on Friday assumed the charge as General Officer Commanding GOC of the elite 1 Corps here. He took over the reins of the Corps from Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder.Prior to the new appoi...

U.S. big bucks turn global face mask hunt into "Wild West"

The global scramble to secure face masks to shield frontline workers from the coronavirus has turned the marketplace into the Wild West, with the United States often ready to outbid buyers who have already signed deals, European officials s...

Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund SDRMF for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020