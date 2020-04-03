Switzerland in delicate but stable condition on coronavirus - minister

Switzerland is in a delicate but stable situation regarding the spread of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Friday as the country's death toll continued to rise. "Hospitalisations continue to go up but not all beds are taken," Berset told a news conference in Bern.

"We have not yet reached the peak for infections or for hospitalisations. Now more than ever we have to continue this marathon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.