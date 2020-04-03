Left Menu
Switzerland in delicate but stable condition on coronavirus - minister

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:33 IST
Switzerland in delicate but stable condition on coronavirus - minister

Switzerland is in a delicate but stable situation regarding the spread of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Friday as the country's death toll continued to rise. "Hospitalisations continue to go up but not all beds are taken," Berset told a news conference in Bern.

"We have not yet reached the peak for infections or for hospitalisations. Now more than ever we have to continue this marathon."

