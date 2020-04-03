UK death toll rises to 3,605, up 23% in a day

The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605 as of 1600 GMT on April 2, up 23 percent on the previous day.

As of 9am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.