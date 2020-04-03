UK death toll rises to 3,605, up 23% in a day

UK death toll rises to 3,605, up 23% in a dayReuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:40 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605 as of 1600 GMT on April 2, up 23 percent on the previous day.
As of 9am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive.
