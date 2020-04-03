COVID-19: 9 of 36 Ahmedabad patients members of two families

Nine of the 36 COVID-19 patients in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city are members of two families, five of whom tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, health officials said. The information was revealed after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation made public the names and addresses of 36 COVID-19 patients in order to quicken contact tracing to stop the virus spread.

"Of the nine, five are from a family residing in Kalupur. The other four are from a family living in Bapunagar area. In the Kalupur case, a 68-year-old member of the family tested positive some days ago and today four of his kin, including a 7-year-old girl, tested positive," Medical Officer (Health) Bhavin Solanki said. In Bapunagar area, an entire street has been sealed after four members of a family tested positive, another official said.

"While the reports of a 52-year-old member, his wife and teenage son returned positive a few days ago, a 17-year- old male relative, who lives in the same building, tested positive today. The 52-year-old had travelled to Indore. We have barricaded the entire street for 14 days," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.