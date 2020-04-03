Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors forced to attend coronavirus patients without PPE, stipend in Pak

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:23 IST
Doctors forced to attend coronavirus patients without PPE, stipend in Pak

Doctors and post graduate trainees at several hospitals in Pakistan's Sindh province are forced to attend coronavirus positive patients without personal protective equipment, and some of the them have not even received their stipend, according to a media report. The worst affected health facilities include the state-run hospitals in Sukkur and Larkana, the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) and the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi and the two teaching hospitals, one in Hyderabad and the other in Jamshoro, attached with the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Dawn reported.

Citing unnamed doctors, the paper said that they were facing a lot of problems at work, severely affecting their mental health as well as the quality of their work. A house officer posted at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital said not a single doctor had been provided the personal protective gear by the hospital.

"We got some from non-governmental organisations. These days, we are holding filter clinics instead of OPDs. Of the 500 to 1,000 patients who daily report at the hospital, some 50 are suspected of having the coronavirus and referred to government-designated hospitals," she was quoted as saying the paper. She also said that they have not received their stipends for the last three months. "The issue has been brought to the knowledge of the administration multiple times, but to no avail,” she added.

The batch of around 250 house officers at the ASH had also closed down the outpatient departments in protest sometime back, she added. She said the hospital had not yet cleared dues of the batch which had left the facility and were now working as postgraduate trainees at other facilities.

Another doctor, a postgraduate trainee at ASH, said that while they had been getting their stipends regularly for some months, the administration had not paid their eight-month dues yet. "The pending amount varies between Rs 200,000 and 600,000 depending on the time of one’s induction,” she said.

Citing sources, the paper said both house officers and postgraduate trainees at the JPMC had not been paid stipends for the last three months and the previous batch had not received their arrears. The situation at LUMHS hospitals located in Hyderabad and Jamshoro were no different.

"We haven’t been paid for two months now. It has been like this since I joined as a postgraduate trainee last year. But what’s more critical right now is to work without food and tea for hours,” a doctor rued. All restaurants were closed due to the lockdown and the hospital administration prepared food only for in-house patients, he said.

"Some of us are working in the quarantine. How could you ensure quality work with an empty stomach?” he said. Dr Umer Sultan, representing the Young Doctors Association-Sindh, said that postgraduate trainees in the districts of Sukkur and Larkana had not been paid stipends for 13 months.

On the availability of personal protective gear, he said: “It’s in short supply everywhere. Doctors at some private hospitals are being asked to buy the equipment from their own pocket. Unfair distribution of PPE is also causing a shortage." Several doctors and related staff at the top hospitals of Karachi were tested positive for COVID-19 last week. China was providing critical medical supplies to Pakistan to fight coronavirus pandemic. China last week sent 56,000 coronavirus testing kits, N-95 masks and other equipment to Pakistan.

The number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan has reached to 2,458, according to the latest data. There were patients 783 in Sindh and 928 in Punjab. So far, 37 patients have died..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

RSS volunteers distribute rations among sex workers amid COVID-19 lockdown

RSS volunteers distributed 2,500 kg flour, 1,250 kg rice and other essential food items among nearly 1,000 sex workers in Delhis GB Road area on Friday. Sangh workers are distributing rations among the needy people across the country to ens...

42 pc drop in crime rate since Mar 15, nearly 2,000 cases registered: Police

The crime rate in Delhi dropped by 42 per cent since March 15 when restrictions were in place to prevent COVID-19 spread as compared to the same period last year, police said on FridayAccording to data shared by police, a total of 1,990 cas...

Of total 386 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 259 from Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi health dept.

Of total 386 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 259 from Nizamuddin Markaz Delhi health dept....

Boxing-Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed - promoters

The world heavyweight title fight between Briton Anthony Joshua and the IBFs mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria originally scheduled for June 20 has been postponed, promoters Matchroom Boxing said on Friday.Joshuas defence of his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020