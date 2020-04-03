Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in UAE: swab and go

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:41 IST
Drive-thru coronavirus testing in UAE: swab and go

A drive-through coronavirus screening centre in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi has become a go-to destination for many wanting reassurance during the pandemic. The facility, believed to be the first of its kind in the Gulf, greets around 600 people a day in the 12 hours it is in service.

The test is free for the elderly, pregnant women and anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19. Others can get tested for 370 dirhams ($100). A nurse approaches the car to take the passengers' temperatures and then takes a nasal swab -- a five-minute procedure.

"It is safer than going to the hospital, which is scary these days, especially for children," said Mohammed Abdullah al-Thahnani, who took his family to get tested after a 14-day quarantine upon arriving from abroad. "We came to the centre for reassurance before we see the rest of our family," said the father of two.

Within two days, Thahnani will receive the results via text message. Another visitor, 30-year-old Abdullah, said the procedure was "more comfortable" than going to the hospital.

"I sat in my car comfortably, with the airconditioning, and felt nothing except a small poke in my nose," he told AFP. The UAE has so far recorded more than 1,000 infections -- with 96 recovered -- and eight deaths due to the disease.

The authorities said they plan to roll out a number of screening centres across the seven emirates..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Italy looks to safeguard biomedical valley leading fight against COVID-19

Italy plans to tighten health checks to ensure that work is not disrupted in a small northern town specializing in the production of medical supplies to tackle its coronavirus crisis. The area snuggled around the medieval town of Mirandola ...

BRIEF-Canada says it would be a mistake for U.S. to limit trade of medical supplies - PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a news conference on Friday said CANADA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH AMAZON CANADA TO MANAGE DISTRIBUTION OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AROUND THE COUNTRY CANADA IS MAKING VERY CLEAR TO U.S. THAT CROSS-BORDER ...

Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Flick until 2023

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have handed coach Hansi Flick a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, the club announced Friday. Bayern are very happy with Hansi Flicks work. The team has developed well under him and are p...

CM warns of stern action against people who oppose efforts to contain coronavirus

Stern action will be taken against people who oppose efforts by the administration to contain the spread of coronavirus in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat warned on Friday. He said stern action under the Disaster Managemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020