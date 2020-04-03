DRDO provides masks, PPE to RML, AIIMS

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday handed over 1,500 N-95 masks, 70 PPE kits and hand sanitisers to doctors and nurses at AIIMS and RML Hospital here to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "As the production is less, we have given a token of 1,000 masks, 20 PPE to RML Hospital and 500 masks, 50 PPE to AIIMS. We have also handed over the hand sanitisers to doctors and nurses for their personal use," Sanjeev Joshi, Technical Advisor to DRDO chairman, told ANI.

He said the DRDO has been keeping an eye on the situation since the first case was confirmed in India and the chairman has also been viewing the issue with a different perspective and how can it be contained. "We had started making hand sanitisers in our lab in Gwalior during the end of February when critical cases started coming out in India," he said.

He further said that as the demand was more and supply was not enough, we asked all of our labs in Delhi, Puna, Hyderabad, and other places to formulate the sanitisers as per the WHO guidelines. "As the demand for N-95 masks was there, we started testing these masks whether they are good at fighting coronavirus or not. We have also developed an N-99 mask, which is better in quality," he said. (ANI)

