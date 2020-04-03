Robotic nurses to deliver drugs to COVID-19 patients in TN hospital

Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI): Robotic nurses will now deliver food and medicine to coronavirus patients in Tamil Nadu's government-run Stanley Medical College Hospital here in a bid to curtail direct contact with the infected people and help avoid spread of the contagion. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inspected the functioning of the robots at the hospital on Friday and he said the initiative would help reduce the risk of infection.

In a tweet, he said: #update: Visited #Stanley Hospital morning. Checked the functions of #roboticnurses to be used in #corona wards, that can deliver food & medicine. This will limit the amount of direct contact doctors and nurses have with patients, thus reducing the risk of infection." The robot's arms hold a fixed tray in which food and medicine could be delivered to the designated spot and the equipment is remotely controlled.

A demonstration involving the robot (which has an insignia that "I can talk,") was done and the machine carried a jar of water, a tumbler and a sanitiser to a predetermined spot when the Minister visited the hospital. The Stanley hospital, one of the oldest in the city, is also among the designated facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

