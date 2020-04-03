Brazil health minister's popularity soars as Bolsonaro's slips to 33% -poll

Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta's approval rating has soared to 76% over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, while the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro slipped to 33%, a poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.

The minister and president have been at odds, with Mandetta advocating for strong social distancing while Bolsonaro argues the slowdown in the economy from tough lockdowns will hurt Brazilians more by causing widespread unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.