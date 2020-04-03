Virus: BMC sets up 5 dedicated hospitals, 6 isolation centres

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday declared five hospitals as dedicated facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients and another six as isolation centres. A BMC circular said Kasturba, St George, Seven Hills, Saifee and Nanavati will be dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Those below 60 years of age and asymptomatic patients will be admitted to isolation centers at Nagpada, two in Bandra, Andheri, Powai and Shivaji Nagar, the circular said. The isolation centre will be managed by a doctor and paramedical staff shiftwise, while police will be available for security, an official said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 count stands at 278 while 19 have died of the infection..

