French coronavirus death toll in hospitals rises to new high of 588 in one day

The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals rose to a new high of 588 in a day to a cumulative total of 5,091, the health ministry director told a news conference on Friday.

He added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 6,507 from 5,387 on Thursday.

