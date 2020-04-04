Brazil looks for solutions as bidding war leaves country without medical equipment

Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Friday said he is negotiating with other countries to resolve a shortage of medical equipment, as bidding wars over Chinese supplies have left several countries on the losing side.

Medical equipment meant for Brazil's northeast was supposed to arrive from China, Mandetta said, but they were "retained" en route and never made it to the country.

