Senegal GDP growth to shrink to less than 3% due to coronavirus

Senegal GDP growth to shrink to less than 3% due to coronavirusReuters | Dakar | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 02:40 IST
Senegal's economic growth will fall to less than 3% in 2020 from a forecast 6.8% because of the coronavirus, President Macky Sall said on Friday.
"Our sustained economic growth over several years is being brutally curbed," Sall said in a speech, adding that the West African country's tourism industry would be among the sectors worst-hit by the epidemic.
