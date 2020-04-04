Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican leader McConnell says another coronavirus bill is coming

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 03:08 IST
Republican leader McConnell says another coronavirus bill is coming
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday the U.S. Congress will work on another coronavirus relief bill, with healthcare topping the list of priorities. McConnell's comments, in an interview with the Associated Press, signaled leading Republicans were willing to join Democrats in working on what would be a fourth bill responding to the pandemic, which has taken over 6,000 lives in the United States, with over 25% in New York City [L1N2BR0VR}

Infections in the United States account for about 24% of the more than 1 million cases worldwide. Previously McConnell had shown little interest in joining Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in working on another coronavirus measure, saying lawmakers should wait to see whether more aid is needed after the Trump administration implements the three response bills already passed by Congress, including an unprecedented $2.3 trillion package signed into law on March 27.

"There will be a next measure," McConnell told the AP. He said it "should be more targeted response to what we got wrong and what we didn't do enough for — and at the top of the list there would have to be the healthcare part of it." On Friday morning Pelosi had also signaled a shift in her priorities for the next phase of coronavirus legislation. She said it was important to "update" the previous measure's focus on economic relief, instead of emphasizing investments in infrastructure that she had stressed earlier in the week.

"While I'm very much in favor of doing some things we need do to meet the (infrastructure) needs, clean water, more broadband, and the rest of that, that may have to be for a bill beyond this," Pelosi told CNBC. She said lawmakers should be trying to add to over $350 billion for small businesses in already-passed coronavirus legislation, as well as making more direct payments to individuals and extending unemployment benefits to six months instead of four.

McConnell did say he did not want to rush into another bill until lawmakers can assess how the just-passed legislation is working. "We can't sustain economically this happening again. We've got to solve the health part of it, which means not only treatment but vaccines," McConnell told the AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, as death tolls soared in the United States and western Europe while the world economy nosedived.DEATHS AND INFE...

Miracle cures? UK investigators go after fake coronavirus medicines

British authorities said on Saturday they were clamping down on bogus cures for the coronavirus, which currently has no specific licensed treatment. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency MHRA said it was investigating 14 f...

Brazil steelmakers shut down blast furnaces as coronavirus hurts demand

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau on Friday announced several production cuts, including temporarily shutting down one of its blast furnaces, following in the footsteps of its domestic competitors as the coronavirus outbreak has harmed demand.Overal...

Judge dismisses fantasy players' suit over MLB sign-stealing

A class-action lawsuit by daily fantasy sports players maintaining that they were cheated by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Soxs illegal sign-stealing was thrown out by a federal judge in New York on Friday. The plaintiffs maintained tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020