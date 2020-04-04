Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 10:26 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but won't wear one himself

The U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face-coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Friday, although he said he himself would not use one. In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump stressed that the recommendation should not be seen as replacing social-distancing measures considered key to slowing the outbreak, which has now claimed more lives in New York state than the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases, one more death

Thailand reported 89 new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday. The latest numbers from the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration took the total in the southeast Asian nation to 2,067. Twenty people have died. South Korea extends intensive social distancing to reach 50 daily coronavirus cases

South Korea said on Saturday it will extend its intensive social distancing campaign scheduled to end on Monday by two weeks in a bid to curb the rate of coronavirus infections to around 50 a day. The country has largely managed to bring under control Asia's largest epidemic outside China with around 100 or fewer new daily cases. But smaller outbreaks in churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as infections among travellers, continue to emerge. WHO opens door to broader use of masks to limit spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization on Friday said that medical masks should be prioritised for health workers, but it opened the door to greater public use of homemade masks or other mouth coverings as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. A senior WHO official told reporters there was some possibility of airborne transmission of the virus that has now infected over 1 million people and killed 50,000 people worldwide since emerging in China last December. Miracle cures? UK investigators go after fake coronavirus medicines

British authorities said on Saturday they were clamping down on bogus cures for the coronavirus, which currently has no specific licensed treatment. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was investigating 14 fake or unlicensed products to treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies

From Europe to South America, U.S. allies are complaining about the superpower's "Wild West" tactics in outbidding or blocking shipments to buyers who have already signed deals for vital medical supplies. In France and Germany, senior officials said the United States was paying far above the market price for medical-grade masks from No. 1 producer China, on occasion winning contracts through higher bids even after European buyers believed a deal was done, and Brazil's health minister reported a similar incident. Australia sees more signs of coronavirus spread stabilising

Australia on Saturday reported more signs that the spread of the novel coronavirus has been stabilising, as New South Wales (NSW) health authorities defended the disembarking in mid-March of a virus-hit cruise ship. According to the federal health ministry data, there were 230 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24-hour period to early Saturday in Australia, bringing the total to 5,454 cases. IMF, WHO urge leaders to focus on health spending to get virus under control

The IMF and the World Health Organization on Friday urged leaders of developing countries to prioritize paying medical staff, buying protective gear and other health expenditures in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint column in the UK's Telegraph newspaper, the heads of the two institutions said getting the new coronavirus under control was a prerequisite to reviving the global economy, and it was critical to strike the right balance in spending emergency aid. UK ramps up coronavirus trials but results 'a few months away'

Britain said on Friday it was launching the biggest clinical trial of possible treatments for coronavirus in the world but a leading health official cautioned that the results were likely a few months away. Almost 1,000 patients from 132 hospitals had been recruited in 15 days and thousands more were expected to join in the coming weeks, the health department said. CDC reports 239,279 coronavirus cases, 5,443 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 239,279 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 26,135 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 930 to 5,443. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 2 compared to its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

One COVID-19 patient passes away in Karnataka's Bagalkot

A COVID-19 positive patient passed away in Karnatakas Bagalkot on Friday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to four, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands a...

Indian officials warn of lockdown extensions as COVID-19 cases in South Asia near 6,000

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in South Asia neared 6,000 on Saturday, even as authorities in some cities tightened restrictions on movement and warned lockdowns could be extended in a bid to rein in the pandemic.If people do...

Amaravati man who died on April 2 tests positive for COVID-19: District Collector

The test report of a 45-year-old man, who passed away here on April 2, confirms that he was COVID-19 positive. Shelesh Nawal, Amravati District Collector, said The person who died on Thursday had coronavirus. In his report which came today ...

West Indies U19 tour to England postponed due to 'scheduling clashes'

Cricket West Indies CWI and the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB have agreed to postpone the planned West Indies U19 tour of England due to scheduling clashes. With the Windies U19 team being unavailable to tour England during the propos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020