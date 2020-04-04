Britain's Johnson invites opposition leaders to work with him over coronavirus emergency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the opposition parties to work with him to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, saying he wants to hear their views and update them on the measures taken so far.

Johnson said he would invite all leaders of Britain's opposition parties to a briefing next week with the country's chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser.

