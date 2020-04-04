Georgia records first death from coronavirus -clinic doctor

A 79-year-old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus died in Georgia on Saturday, the presiding doctor at the clinic where she was treated said, reporting the country's first death related to the pandemic.

The patient had other illnesses and underlying conditions.

Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people, had reported 157 coronavirus infections as of Saturday.

