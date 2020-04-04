Left Menu
Safdarjung Hospital seeks contact details of staff WhatsApp group admins to check fake news

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:19 IST
Safdarjung Hospital seeks contact details of staff WhatsApp group admins to check fake news

Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College have sought contact details of administrators of all staff WhatsApp groups to share them with the police to curb the spread of fake news. The Centre-run institute issued a circular in this regard on Friday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited Safdarjung Hospital on Friday for a detailed review of the facilities available at the super specialty block which has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management centre with 400 isolation and 100 ICU beds. Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital have been treating COVID-19 patients since February.

"I am directed by the competent authority that as a legal requirement names, mobile numbers, email of all admins of WhatsApp groups of hospital are required for onward transmission to police," Dr Prem Kumar, additional superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, said in the circular. "This is required to prevent spreading of any fake news, rumours, or any other adverse comments/statements on social media and in the institution by any hospital/college staff. This is for urgent and strict compliance," he said.

